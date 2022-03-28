Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Price Target Cut to €65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €72.00 ($79.12) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTSCY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €58.00 ($63.74) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

OTC:VTSCY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,848. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and manufactures powertrain technologies for sustainable mobility. It offers electronic control units, electronic systems, low-voltage electrification solutions, high-voltage drive solutions, charging technology, and fuel cell technology products, as well as thermal management products in the electric/hybrid vehicles; air management, fluid and evaporation management, combustion and exhaust gas after-treatment, and transmission products; and vehicle access systems.

