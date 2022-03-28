Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €310.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €310.00 ($340.66) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 105.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($230.77) target price on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €185.00 ($203.30) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($225.27) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €308.00 ($338.46) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($246.15) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €244.19 ($268.34).

Shares of VOW3 traded down €0.80 ($0.88) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €151.18 ($166.13). The company had a trading volume of 1,050,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($144.29) and a 52-week high of €249.70 ($274.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €171.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of €181.25.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

