Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 181,066 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $706,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

