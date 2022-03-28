Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) PT Lowered to $6.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.28% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.93.
Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.
