VouchForMe (IPL) Price Reaches $0.0012

VouchForMe (IPL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $300,364.83 and $759.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded flat against the US dollar. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00035707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.88 or 0.00110534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

