VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 93,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,101,289 shares.The stock last traded at $6.31 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Several research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VTEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Get VTEX alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX in the third quarter worth about $18,533,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VTEX Company Profile (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.