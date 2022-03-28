Wagerr Price Up 13.4% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 28th. Wagerr has a total market cap of $5.09 million and $2,347.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002124 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00265354 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 229,510,426 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wagerr is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

