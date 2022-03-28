Warburg Research Analysts Give CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) a €87.00 Price Target

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) received a €87.00 ($95.60) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 62.31% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($97.80) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($85.71) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €79.14 ($86.97).

ETR:COP traded up €2.10 ($2.31) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €53.60 ($58.90). 235,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.15. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €44.40 ($48.79) and a twelve month high of €82.80 ($90.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is €53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.23.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

