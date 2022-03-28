Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.50. Approximately 25,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,977,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.56.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $132.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Warby Parker’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 210,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $9,268,483.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,657,399 shares of company stock valued at $90,284,109 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

