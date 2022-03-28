Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.83

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.83 and last traded at C$4.83, with a volume of 4321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.86.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Waterloo Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.24%.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.