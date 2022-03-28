WaykiChain Reaches Market Cap of $30.46 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. WaykiChain has a total market capitalization of $30.46 million and $1.58 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035813 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00110735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

