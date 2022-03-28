Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $48.70 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

