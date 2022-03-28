Wedbush Comments on KB Home’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of KB Home in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.95. KB Home has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,906,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,054,000 after purchasing an additional 227,874 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 195.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

