Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ashtead Group (AHT)

3/10/2022 – Ashtead Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 6,500 ($85.57) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 5,050 ($66.48) price target on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Ashtead Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/8/2022 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 6,650 ($87.55) to GBX 5,940 ($78.20). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,850 ($77.01) to GBX 5,230 ($68.85). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 5,140 ($67.67) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £22.86 billion and a PE ratio of 25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Ashtead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 4,260 ($56.08) and a one year high of GBX 6,572 ($86.52). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,043.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,651.16.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

