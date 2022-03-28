Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rivian Automotive (RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $130.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $84.00.

3/8/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $115.00 to $47.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2022 – Rivian Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

2/16/2022 – Rivian Automotive was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

2/5/2022 – Rivian Automotive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rivian Automotive Inc. develops and manufactures electric vehicles. Rivian Automotive Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 46.16 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 33.46 and a fifty-two week high of 179.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 56.06.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

