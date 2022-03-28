Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Vyant Bio (VYNT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vyant Bio (NASDAQ: VYNT) recently:

3/24/2022 – Vyant Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “VYANT BIO INC. operates through wholly-owned subsidiaries, StemoniX and vivoPharm. StemoniX is empowering the discovery of new medicines through the convergence of novel human biology and software technologies. vivoPharm offers proprietary preclinical test systems supporting clinical diagnostic offerings at early stages valued by the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology companies, and academic research centers. VYANT BIO INC., formerly known as Cancer Genetics Inc., is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J. “

3/8/2022 – Vyant Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VYNT stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. Vyant Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the third quarter worth about $254,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vyant Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vyant Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vyant Bio by 14,258.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 37,784 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vyant Bio in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

