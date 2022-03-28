Welch Group LLC Acquires 31,138 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 389.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $457.83. 4,222,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,861,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $441.25 and a 200-day moving average of $453.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $394.27 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

