Welch Group LLC Acquires 3,738 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,445,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,179,937,000 after acquiring an additional 982,470 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,389,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,776,870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.78.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $5,163,210.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,541,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,882,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

