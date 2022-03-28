Welch Group LLC Buys 2,284 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

CAT traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $221.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,443,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,696. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The stock has a market cap of $118.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

