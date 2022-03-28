Welch Group LLC Buys 4,744 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $418.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,330,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,486. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $361.11 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

