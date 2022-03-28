Welch Group LLC Buys 6,168 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Globe Life worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 108,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,148,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,908,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,104 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.57.

NYSE GL traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

