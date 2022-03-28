Welch Group LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 324,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,203,000 after buying an additional 76,379 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,781 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,818,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.05.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $219.52. 2,190,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,225,661. The company has a market cap of $101.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.67 and a 200-day moving average of $231.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $809,159.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock worth $14,282,197 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

