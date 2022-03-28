Welch Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,565,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,454,000 after buying an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 40,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.53.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.87. 10,816,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,222,145. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $415.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

