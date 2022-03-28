Welch Group LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.59.

DE traded down $3.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $432.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,855. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.