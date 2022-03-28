Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0606 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN EAD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.71. 165,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,521. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $9.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,627 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,088 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

