Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 1.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. 6,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,103. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) by 235.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

