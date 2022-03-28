Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $66.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.63.

WFC stock opened at $52.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $199.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $37.90 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 31,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

