WeOwn Hits Market Capitalization of $913,837.72 (CHX)

WeOwn (CHX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $913,837.72 and $109,133.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00110235 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

CHX is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

