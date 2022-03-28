Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Short Interest Up 73.0% in March

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 415,900 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the February 28th total of 240,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,628. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.33. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $92,000.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

