Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,700 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 199,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 33,029 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 182,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,430,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 107,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 104,170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $4.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

