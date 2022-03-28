Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the February 28th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.6% during the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.5% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period.

WIA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.52. 21,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,984. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

