Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Director Sells C$58,751.60 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Director John Brough sold 955 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$92,280.

John Brough also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, John Brough sold 2,250 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$138,043.58.

TSE WPM traded down C$1.77 on Monday, reaching C$58.39. 547,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$26.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of C$45.76 and a 12 month high of C$64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.