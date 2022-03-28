Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood Sells 35,000 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56.

Shares of WPM traded down C$1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,771. The stock has a market cap of C$26.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

WPM has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. CSFB lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$66.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

