Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood Sells 35,000 Shares

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total value of C$2,123,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56.
Shares of WPM traded down C$1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$58.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,771. The stock has a market cap of C$26.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$53.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$64.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
