WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.63 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $418.72 million and $5.63 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00070776 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005557 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001120 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

