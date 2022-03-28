Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.21) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WIX. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wickes Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354 ($4.66).

WIX opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.40) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 187.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.52. Wickes Group has a 52 week low of GBX 148.10 ($1.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 288.40 ($3.80). The company has a market capitalization of £474.10 million and a PE ratio of 9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

