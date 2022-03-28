William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Assurant in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. William Blair also issued estimates for Assurant’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.60 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

Shares of AIZ opened at $184.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.03 and its 200-day moving average is $160.68. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $139.89 and a fifty-two week high of $184.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 11.86%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

