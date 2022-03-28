William Blair Comments on Enfusion Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).

ENFN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NYSE:ENFN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion (Get Rating)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.