William Blair Comments on Enfusion Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enfusion in a research report issued on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. William Blair also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02).
NYSE:ENFN opened at $12.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78. Enfusion has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $23.21.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.
Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.
