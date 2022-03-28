William Blair Comments on The Honest Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honest in a report released on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Get Honest alerts:

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 96.90% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

HNST opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $426.01 million and a P/E ratio of -10.17. Honest has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $35,133.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $13,841,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honest during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 180.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,501,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honest by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Honest by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.