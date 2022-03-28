William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.46.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.82.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $82.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52. Ameresco has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 48.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth $935,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Ameresco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

