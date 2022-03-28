William Blair Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chewy in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.52.

Shares of CHWY opened at $45.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Chewy has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,288.00 and a beta of 0.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 113.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Chewy by 65.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.