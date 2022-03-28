William Clay Ford, Jr. Acquires 267,697 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:F traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 54,435,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,496,781. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

