William F. Scannell Sells 124,718 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

DELL traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DELL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,232,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,710,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

