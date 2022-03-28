Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

Shares of WIZZ opened at GBX 2,669 ($35.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,610.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,263.05. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

