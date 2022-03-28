Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Workiva worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.67.

WK stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.31.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. Workiva’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

