Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $47,724.58

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $47,724.58 or 1.00065983 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $13.09 billion and $313.45 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00064486 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00022877 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011617 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,330 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.