X-CASH One Day Trading Volume Reaches $17,374.00 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One X-CASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X-CASH has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $17,374.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

