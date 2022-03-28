Xend Finance (XEND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $371,079.00

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $371,079.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0886 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.61 or 0.07104866 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,802.71 or 0.99844419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00046807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Buying and Selling Xend Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.