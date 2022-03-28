XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

