XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $160.60 million and $1.94 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.63 or 0.07090385 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,593.67 or 1.00117034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00056347 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047169 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 228,238,180 coins and its circulating supply is 220,246,707 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

