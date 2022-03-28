xSuter Market Cap Hits $2.81 Million (XSUTER)

xSuter (XSUTER) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, xSuter has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. xSuter has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and $196,563.00 worth of xSuter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xSuter coin can currently be bought for approximately $140.71 or 0.00293388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

xSuter Coin Profile

xSuter’s total supply is 20,000 coins. xSuter’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io

Buying and Selling xSuter

