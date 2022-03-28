XXL Energy (CVE:XL) Shares Down 1.4%

XXL Energy Corp. (CVE:XL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 2,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$2.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22.

XXL Energy Corp., a petroleum and natural gas company, acquires, explores, and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns interests in the Green River Basin and the Pinedale Field located in Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in North Dakota; and the Piceance Basin located in Colorado.

